Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga skipped the National Prayer Breakfast held at Parliament Buildings today.

The prayers were attended by among others President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi.

Raila, who has had a close relationship with Uhuru, was conspicuously missing in action and not even his name was mentioned on the programme.

Recently, Raila suffered a humiliating blow after the High Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is his brainchild, unconstitutional, null and void.

The five-judge bench ruled that BBI did not follow the law from its inception thus making it invalid.

Deputy President William Ruto was among the fierce critics of the BBI even with his boss, Uhuru, having been in the forefront pushing the constitutional change through the BBI process.

It now remains to be seen what explanation Raila will give for skipping the national event which was graced by Uhuru and Ruto.

