Friday, May 7, 2021 – The Orange Democratic Movement has finally broken its silence following yesterday’s victorious scenes in the National Assembly where members of parliament emphatically voted on the Constitution of Kenya amendment bill (2020) alias the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

During the voting process that almost went to midnight, 235 MPs supported the Bill while 83 MPs opposed the bill.

In a statement issued by ODM chairman, John Mbadi, the party said MPs are given the mandate by Kenyans to give them hope and make decisions that buy into the aspirations of the Kenyan people, appearing to suggest that it is exactly this that MPs did by overwhelmingly voting for the BBI bill yesterday.

“Yesterday, Parliament heeded to the clarion call as the representatives of the people and passed the BBI bill. I would wish to convey heartfelt gratitude to the Minority side and the Majority side led by Hon. Amos Kimunya for their overwhelming support and purvey of unity of purpose and commitment to the course,” Mbadi said.

“In my capacity as the Minority leader in the National Assembly, I would wish to thank The Minority Whip Hon. Junet Mohammed, his Deputy Hon. Eseli Simiyu and my Deputy Minority leader Hon. Robert Mbui for rallying the Minority side to deliver over 2/3rds of the votes which is no mean feat given how contentious the bill has been,” Mbadi said.

The Bill will now head to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where the commission is required to hold a referendum in the next 90 days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST