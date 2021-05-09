Sunday, May 9, 2021 – A section of leaders allied to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has warned Siaya Senator James Orengo against opposing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), in the Senate.

Senators will vote on the bill next week, and Orengo is leading a group of ODM rebels in opposing the bill, which has the blessing of Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Saturday, Raila Odinga’s allies led by Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, said Orengo must respect the party’s position and support the bill or he faces dire consequences.

Opiyo said ODM has only one leader who happens to be Raila Odinga and once he has given direction on a matter, it is final.

“Just like he has pronounced himself on the matter of BBI, we have no choice but to give support to the decision. That is what we expect our members to do in the Senate when they convene next week,” Wandayi said.

He argued that the constitution-making process is a matter of give-and-take and a question of compromise where you issue out and get something back as well.

He concluded by urging Orengo to support the bill if he wants to survive politically beyond 2022.

