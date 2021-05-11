Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s journey to the state house in 2022 will start in earnest after the referendum.

Raila, 76, has been quiet over whether he will vie for the top seat in 2022 but according to Sifuna, the Raila will declare his bid immediately after the referendum.

Sifuna said Raila Odinga and ODM are currently focused on ensuring the planned referendum succeeds so that they can start laying structures to form the next government.

“As a party, we made it very clear that after the BBI sails through in the referendum we will lay down structures and mechanisms to form the next government,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna also laughed off claims that the Raila Odinga led party had intentions to kick him from the powerful position ahead of the 2022 General election.

“I will continue discharging my duties as the party’s secretary-general diligently and without fear.

“When I took over as the party’s secretary-general, I was categorical that I would not allow this party to walk on its knees,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST