Wednesday, May 19,2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has read the riot act to the Jubilee government for using police to intimidate voters in the just concluded by-elections in Bonchari and Juja.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement party leader, said that elections are a chance for voters to express themselves, not for politicians to pursue ‘imaginary and short-lived political interests.’

“What we have witnessed in the by-elections in Bonchari and Juja is an abuse of police powers and an arrogant display of IMPUNITY by a few overzealous and bellicose government functionaries,” the ODM leader Tweeted.

“Security forces exist to serve the people and not the interests of those out to conduct political experiments.”

The former Premier stated in his statement that peaceful coexistence after 2018 should not be taken for granted.

He accused several shadowy politicians of using the Handshake as an excuse to erode hard-won liberties.

“Some rogue elements who want to use the HANDSHAKE as an excuse to ERODE our hard-earned liberties must NOT take the peaceful coexistence after 2018 for granted! This has to stop!”J akom said.

Raila’s remarks come just hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) suspended vote tallying in Juja after a chaotic evening at the Mang’u High School tallying center.

Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro, is among government functionaries who were using police to intimidate voters and IEBC officials in Juja.

The Kenyan DAILY POST