Sunday, May 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has broken his silence on the ruling by a five-judge bench of the High Court that nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

In a statement on Saturday, Raila, who was among proponents of the bill, expressed his disappointment with the verdict.

“Supporters of the Constitution Amendment Bill, including myself, have been disappointed by the High Court ruling,” Raila said

The former Premier said he respects the decision and urged the supporters of the drive to follow suit and restrain from personalized attacks on the court and its members.

He divulged that they will calmly and respectfully appeal the verdict that slammed brakes on the BBI train.

“We may disagree with the court but we must respect its ruling and its freedom to exercise its judgment as it understands the legal and constitutional matters before it,” Raila said.

Raila said they intend to move to the Court of Appeal with sobriety and with respect for the judges and courts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST