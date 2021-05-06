Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said his party is not intending to replace Siaya Senator James Orengo as Minority Leader in the Senate.

In a statement to the press on Wednesday, Raila, through his spokesman, Dennis Onyango, said he harbors no such plans and termed claims that Orengo was next on the chopping board as unfounded.

“Following changes effected on Wednesday to the representation of the Orange Democratic Movement in the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, there has been unfounded and widespread speculation that the Party is about to change its Minority leadership in the Senate,” Onyango said.

“We wish to clarify that Rt. Hon Raila Odinga, the ODM Party Leader, and the Orange Democratic Movement have no plans to replace Senator James Orengo as the Leader of Minority in the Senate,” Onyango added.

Speculations were rife that Orengo – like Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo – was a candidate for the ODM purge targeting rebels in the party who had defied the party’s position on the BBI Bill.

Otiende was de-whipped on Tuesday from the influential Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and replaced by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’.

