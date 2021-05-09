Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed how he was informed about his mother’s death two months after her demise while being detained at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Today being mother’s day, Raila, in his message to all mothers across the world, said his mother died in 1984, but the prison wardens took two months to inform him of her death.

According to Raila, he is not alone in Kenya as many other Kenyans are facing whatever he had faced. He describes it as special and unique.

“My mother passed away while I was in detention. I was formally informed about it two months after her demise.

“My mother like the millions of others was special and unique.” Raila Odinga tweeted.

The former Prime Minister was detained for 9 years by the Nyayo regime for allegedly trying to overthrow the government in 1982.

He was also detained in 1988 for calling for the introduction of multi-party democracy in Kenya.

