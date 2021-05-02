Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is unhappy with some of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposals and he now wants to scuttle the constitution amendment process.

According to Murkomen, Raila is unhappy with the proposal of additional 70 constituencies, which half of them will be going to the Mt Kenya region.

Murkomen said Raila Odinga is secretly using Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to scuttle the passing of BBI in Parliament.

“Mr. Raila Amollo Odinga is currently not comfortable with what is contained within the BBI Report.

“Since he is not willing to declare his stand, so he is trying every possible means to use Senator James Orengo and MP Otiende Amollo to make sure that BBI fails or is dismissed due to allegations that is a fake Document.” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

