Friday, May 7, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has weighed in on the removal of Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, from the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

On Tuesday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi, wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, notifying him of the removal of Amollo and replaced him with Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.

Commenting on social media after Amollo was axed, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Amollo was removed because ODM party leader Raila Odinga hates intelligent people.

Miguna said Raila Odinga loves ‘cows’ like ODM chairman John Mbadi and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who are not intelligent.

“A message to Otiende Amolo: In December 2007 as I battled Samuel Kivuitu, PNU, and other electoral thieves in Nairobi, the then Dean of the Faculty of Law at @uonbi called me to his office and said, “Miguna, why are you helping @RailaOdinga?

“The man hates intelligent people,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The ‘General’ also said Otiende Amollo was removed because he was a threat to Odingaism in Luo Nyanza.

“A man who punishes his colleague because of a short text message, even if a manufactured one, is a very weak man who suffers from low self-esteem and innumerable insecurities.

“Conman @RailaOdinga has pelted Otiende Amolo with stones because he is scared of Amolo’s eloquence,” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST