Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may not vie for the presidency in 2022 if a patriotic Kenyan rushes to court and questions his academic credentials.

Under the 2010 constitution, for one to vie for the presidency, he must be a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya.

Raila, 76, went to Magdeburg College in Germany in 1964 and graduated in 1969 with a Diploma in Metalwork Engineering.

When he came back to Kenya, he applied for a job as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi (UON) but he was asked to be a special assistant to lecturers since he had no Degree in Engineering.

With this kind of documents, it is now open that Raila has no degree and may be barred from contesting for president in 2022 if a petitioner goes to court and questions his academic credentials.

Here is a document showing Raila was a special assistant at UoN and not a lecturer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.