Friday, May 7, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now officially under siege with top-ranking members of his party openly contradicting him and others daring him to a political duel.

This is after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya also joined Siaya Senator James Orengo and his troops in opposing the creation and distribution of 70 additional constituencies as contained in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

Oparanya warned that the sharing of 70 new constituencies will divide the country given that one region will get the lion’s share of the new constituencies.

According to Oparanya, selling BBI would be an uphill task if the sharing of constituencies is not revisited.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Wananchi to pass BBI if this issue of constituencies is not looked at.”

“The way I look at it, this is an issue that is going to bring problems, especially to us who are at the forefront of supporting the BBI, it is going to be very difficult for wananchi to pass BBI if this issue of constituencies is not looked at.”

“If this issue of constituencies is not handled properly, it will divide this country and I think stakeholders, especially members of the National Assembly and the Senate, should ventilate on this issue so that there is a consensus,” Oparanya stated.

And for the first time since their last political face-off in 2002, Orengo dared Raila to bring it on, saying he will never be intimidated to stop criticizing some clauses in BBI.

According to Orengo, he has seen it all and will not yield to threats to abandon what is right.

“I can never be intimidated in my political life because I have seen powerful people come and go; I have seen presidents come and go,” Orengo said in the Senate.

“If my day comes I will accept it, but my conscience, the way I was brought up I can never sell it, I would never.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST