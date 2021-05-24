Monday, May 24, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has realized he needs Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo in his corner if he has to make a difference, especially where courts are involved.

This comes even as Raila riled the two over their stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was stopped by the High Court.

Raila, through ODM’s Communications Director, Dennis Onyango, dramatically accused Orengo and Otiende of speaking too much English for nothing.

But in a quick rejoinder, Otiende hit back, saying those accusing him of too much English were the same ones relying on his English to win cases for ODM at the courts.

And as things turn out, Otiende Amollo is being vindicated word for word, following Raila’s recent surprise move in BBI’s appeal at the courts as he needs Orengo and Otiende now more than ever.

Raila has sought the services of Orengo and Otiende to overturn the High Court ruling that declared BBI as unconstitutional, null and void.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila have appointed a battery of eight lawyers to lead an onslaught against the legal impediments obstructing BBI, among them Orengo, Otiende, George Oraro, Waweru Gatonye, Paul Mwangi, and Eric Gumbo.

