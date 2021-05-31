Monday, May 31, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is counting himself lucky again after a chopper that had ferried him crashed in Gem Constituency.

The chopper crashed shortly after it had dropped off Raila at Kudho Primary School in Gem.

In a statement confirming the incident, Raila stated that the helicopter, Bell 407, crashed when it attempted to lift off the ground in order to create space for other planes.

Luckily, there were no fatalities. The pilot and four others who were on board escaped with minor injuries.

The former premier proceeded with his tour where he is accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Nyanza region.

After the ordeal, Raila joined President Uhuru Kenyatta to commission the Shs 2.4bn Bondo Water Supply Project in Siaya County.

They also visited an expansive project, implemented by Lake Victoria Water Works Development Agency, which will enhance water supply to Bondo and Siaya towns, and construction of sewer treatment points in the two towns.

In 2003, Raila also escaped death by a whisker after a plane that was carrying him crashed in Busia shortly after dropping him, killing then Labour Minister Ahmed Khalif and both pilots.

Raphael Tuju and several others suffered serious injuries that kept them in hospital for months and others years.

