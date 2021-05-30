Sunday, May 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga have led Kenyans in mourning former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile.

Ndile died at the Nairobi Hospital aged 57 after struggling with Liver cirrhosis.

In his condolence message, Ruto said Ndile will best be remembered for his modesty, insights, independent voice, and fighting for the rights of the underprivileged.

“Ndile devoted his life to serving the people of Kibwezi.”

“He was a master of equal justice who set an incredible example of service to all,” Ruto said.

“We share our love and thoughts with the Ndile family, their loved ones and the people of Kibwezi at this sad time. Rest In Peace, Mheshimiwa Ndile,” he said.

On his part, Raila said it was with great shock that he learnt of the passing of Ndile.

“The people of Kibwezi and our country have lost a charismatic leader.”

“With exceptional grassroots mobilization skills who also cared deeply for the underprivileged. May He Rest In Eternal Peace,” Raila said.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of Kenya’s top political orators “Mtoto wa Squatter”.

“Ndile was a brave voice of the people. A self-made leader, he was a darling to audiences and to us all.

“A huge loss to our region. Kenya has lost a hero,” he said.

Kalembe Ndile’s son, Kioko, confirmed his father’s death.

