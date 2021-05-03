Monday, May 3, 2021 – Detectives investigating the abduction and murder of four men who went missing after having lunch in Kitengela have established that they were driven across police roadblocks in Nairobi and Kiambu and killed in Murang’a – a county that was outside the disease infected zone – indicating that the kidnappers had authority to travel out of the locked region.

The four were kidnapped by unknown people who were driving Prados, shortly after they shared some nyama choma at Club Enkare in Kitengela.

It’s believed that the kidnappers were trailing them on the fateful day.

The body of Obuong was found dumped in Mukungai River, Murang’a County while that of his friend Imbayi was found in Kieni Forest, Kiambu County last Thursday.

The other two friends are still missing.

The four friends were involved in various criminal activities in the city and some of them have several cases pending in court.

A rogue police officer suspected to have been aiding the four in carrying out criminal activities has been linked to the mysterious murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST