Job Description: Education Projects Manager

Pursue is seeking a passionate and driven individual to oversee our Education programmes in an exciting community transformation programme in rural Kenya. Pursue is a CBO based around Butere in Kakamega county, working to empower communities by addressing a number of causes of poverty. We run two Education programmes which the Education Projects Manger would be responsible for: adult literacy classes, and a teacher development programme in rural primary schools which seeks to improve standards of teaching and learning.

The initial job is a 12 month contract with a gross salary of 27,000KSH per month.

Please note that this role is based around Sabatia/Butere and therefore the successful candidate would be expected to live within close proximity to this area.

Key Responsibilities

The roles and responsibilities of this position would be as follows:

Research and develop training curriculum and accompanying training materials for Teacher Development Seminars, ECD Seminars and School Leaders Training

Deliver training sessions to teachers and school leaders from rural primary schools

Mentor school leaders in rural primary schools to further their skillset in school management, including monitoring of teaching and learning; school strategy; budgeting and financial record keeping

Seek to improve the quality of teaching and learning in rural primary schools through classroom observation and teacher mentoring, whilst providing teachers clear developmental feedback with measurable targets

Plan and deliver adult literacy classes in rural communities

Oversee the day to day running of the Pursue:Education team

Monitor Education staff performance, including regularly observing staff delivering trainings and provide developmental feedback with measurable targets

Oversee data collection of all Pursue:Education

Monitor and evaluate the impact of Pursue:Education projects through data analysis

Manage the budget for Pursue:Education projects

Oversee the implementation of the Pursue:Education strategic plan, which includes recruitment of new schools to the programme and expansion into new communities

Coordinate and deliver training opportunities for Pursue:Education staff and other community members when required

Liaise and work hand-in-hand with relevant government authorities

Any other reasonable tasks as assigned by their manager

Qualifications

Bachelors in Education

TSC registered

At least 6 years experience in the Education profession

In-depth knowledge of the Competency Based Curriculum

Good communication skills

Pro-active problem solver

Proven track record of managing people to a high standard

Competent ICT skills, including knowledge of Excel

Good communication skills in both English and Kiswahili

Ability to work under pressure and effectively problem solve

Ability to work both alone and in a team situation

Experience of working in school leadership positions

Experience of working in the NGO/ not-for-profit sector

Experience of writing and developing curriculum materials

A personal Christian faith

Familiarity with the Butere area

We are seeking an individual who possesses the key values which Pursue holds to: integrity, dedication & compassion.

How to apply:

Please submit your cover letter and CV to the Country Director, Benson Haduli, at the following email address: pursuekenyacbo@gmail.com

The closing date for applications is Wednesday 19th May 2021. The first round of interviews will be held by phone, and the second round will be in person in Butere during the week commencing 24th May.

Only successful candidates invited for interview will be contacted.