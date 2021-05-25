Tunchanuke Project

Closing date: May 31, 2021

Job Summary

Reporting to the Area Manager Eastern Region, the Project Officer will be at the Nairobi Metropolitan Program (NMP) Offices in Nairobi. He/she will work closely with the Program Coordinator of NMP and the Country Office Child Protection and Advocacy Manager. S/He will be in-charge of and responsible for the implementation of the Tuchanuke Project. The position will manage and ensure timely deliver of all project activities and achievement of set targets and milestones and reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

ChildFund International is committed to a workplace culture that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion in all its forms. Furthermore, ChildFund International is committed to ensuring a workplace that safeguards and protects all children, including preventing their sexual exploitation and abuse, as well as preventing the sexual exploitation and abuse of its staff, partners, and program participants.

•Ensuring Timely implementation and reporting of project activities

•Overseeing mobilization of community Online Child Protection Champions working closely with the Department of Children Services in consultation with other government departments, likeminded stakeholders, and community opinion leaders, among others.

•Coordinating Community outreaches against Inline Sexual Exploitation and abuse of children

•Overseeing youth/ Community members and children active engagement in project activities at community level.

•Coordinating School Based Online Child protection activities.

•Ensuring smooth linkage with key project implementing partners.

•Documentation of field activities in line with donor guidelines and timely submission of monthly, quarterly and the final annual project narrative and financial reports. This includes capturing quality photos during project activities to be included in project reports.

•Organizing and participating in monthly reporting and reflection meetings by community OCP Champions.

•Networking and liaising with relevant likeminded organisations.

•Ensuring Child Fund policies and procedures including but not limited to: Child Fund Code of Business and Ethical Conduct Policy Statement, Child Protection policy and Standards, Cash Receipts and Payments, Expenditures & Disbursements are adhered to.

•Support in following up all complaints received within the area of jurisdiction, to ensure appropriate measures are taken as per ChildFund’s policies and Kenya legal framework.

•Remain alert and responsive to any child safeguarding risks.

•Understand ChildFund Child safeguarding policy and procedures and conduct themselves in a manner consistent with ChildFund Child Safeguarding Policy.

•Represent ChildFund Kenya in forums, meetings, seminars, and conferences related to the project and as advised by the Country Child Protection and Advocacy Manager.

•Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

•A degree in community development, social work, project management, or any related field.

•A Strong knowledge background in Online child protection and information technology case management and the child protection system in Kenya.

•At least 3 years’ experience working on a similar project in Kenya

•At least managing a donor funded Child Protection and Child Development project.

•Experience working with urban and peri-urban communities,

•Experience working with youth and Children.

•Excellent report writing skills.

•Good networking and advocacy skills.

•Team player.

How to Apply

Application Procedure **

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to KenyaHR@childfund.org to reach us not later than 31st May 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Job disclaimer and notification:

Beware of scams – ChildFund Kenya does not ask for payment at any point during our recruitment process.