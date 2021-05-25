PROJECT COORDINATOR (ANTICIPATED PROJECT/GRANT)

Closing date: June 4, 2021

About ICS SP

We work towards a better future for children. Together with families, communities and other stakeholders we initiate programmes that create safe and nurturing environments for them. We are looking for individuals with a passion to make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people to join us in our journey of building stronger, capable and connected families where children are well nurtured and enabled to realize their hopes and aspirations. Visit www.icsafrica-sp.org to know more about us.**

About the Anticipated Project

The project aims to pilot the Parental Empowerment and Engagement guidelines in the context of ICS -SP whole school approach. The whole school approach was developed in consultation with schools, parents, children, KICD, MOE and stakeholders over the last 8 years, and involves empowering and building the capacity of the whole school system to have a shared vision of improving child protection and learning outcomes. The whole school approach addresses multiple barriers and brings together a number of complementary evidence based solutions that target and empower parents, teachers, students, school leadership, community, service providers and government ministries to work together towards improving student success in school and in life. In this project, and guided by the PEE guidelines, all these stakeholders will be provided with knowledge and practical guidance on what they can do to enhance and support parental involvement and engagement. Jointly their actions will contribute to safe and supportive home and school learning environments. The project sites are Kiambu, Machakos and Kisumu.

We are looking for applications from individuals with relevant experience and technical qualifications to join our team in delivering this project and contributing to the agenda of reducing violence in and around schools in Kenya.

Role Profile

Location: Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Programs

Purpose of function

The purpose of this function is to coordinate the program and financial aspects of the project. He/she will support the project officers to ensure the project outcomes listed below are realized

a) Schools are knowledgeable, resourceful, have in place and use policies, practices and a variety of strategies that support and facilitate parental engagement in positively promoting children’s learning**

b) Key service providers and communities understand the role of parents in promoting student learning and have the capacity and willingness to support schools with appropriate services, programmes and resources to improve parental engagement and learning

c) Children from 12 schools have access to resources and safe spaces where they can learn child rights and develop life skills that will enable them to achieve success in school and life

d) Evidence and best practices available to demonstrate benefits of parental engagement and the need to increase investments in national roll out of PEE guidelines

Objectives of this project will be:

1. To provide parents with opportunities to acquire necessary information, knowledge, and skills to support their children’s education at home and at school.

2. To build capacity of public primary schools to have in place policies, practices and structures that support parental engagement and collaboration and that yield higher levels of student academic success.

3. To mobilize and build capacity of service providers and communities to collaborate and provide schools with appropriate support and services that enhance parental engagement and student learning

4. To create safe spaces and platforms in public primary schools where children can continuously learn and practice their rights and life skills

5. To inspire and influence national roll out of the Parental Empowerment and Engagement Guidelines (PEE) through research and advocacy.

Roles and responsibilities

At ICS SP we believe that quality education is the sum total of parental, community and school collaboration. It will be the responsibility of the job holder to lead activities that will optimize learning and achieve the project goal. He/she we will roll out the Parental empowerment and engagement (PEE) guidelines in the context of our Whole School Approach. The whole school approach addresses multiple barriers and brings together a number of complementary evidence based solutions that target and empower parents, teachers, students, school leadership, community, service providers and government ministries to work together towards improving student success in school and in life. In this project, all these stakeholders will be provided with knowledge and practical guidance on what they can do to enhance and support parental involvement and engagement.

Project Coordination and Implementation

· Works with the Project Officer to develop short and long-term plans for the projects

· Coordinate implementation of project activities as per approved plans

· Monitors progress, ensures adherence and evaluates performance against set timelines.

· Coordinates project activities at the County level and seize opportunities for partnerships and synergies.

· Reviews and prepares periodic technical and financial reports as per the donor standards

· Conducts first line evaluation of project effectiveness document results and provide recommendations and/or takes appropriate action.

· Guides project actions by researching, developing writing and updating documents, practices, toolkits and guidelines

· Ensures that all projects documentation is updated and uploaded to organizational systems on a timely basis.

Partner Planning and Reporting

· Maintain partner relations and coordinates planning and reporting to ICS, based on stipulated timelines

· Maintain project calendar and milestones.

· Reviews the reports from partners, collates lessons learnt, success factors and facilitates dissemination as necessary including providing content to communication unit for the development of materials

· Reviews partner progress and financial reports and highlights areas of concern vis-à-vis the performance indicators agreed upon

· Supports the responsible government officials in planning, coordinating quality, timely effective preventive and responses, development of quality child protection services

· Maintains effective interface with government authorities especially the MOE, TSC, DCS ,KICD and partners as well as broader network of stakeholders who can contribute to create and nurture safe environment for children

Networking, Fundraising and Resource Mobilization

· Develops and maintains productive relationships with key individuals in relevant government ministries, civil society, counterpart institutions and NGOs, foreign and local NGO community, and other donors

· Develops content for proposals, project concepts and communication materials for visibility and fundraising

· Carries out research to identify potential resources to support implementation of ICS programs

· Develops and implements strategies for mobilizing resources and raising funds for ICS projects and activities

· Represents the organization in meetings, conferences and networks as assigned

Human Resource Management

· Supervises project staff and field teams maintaining open lines of communication and being clear about roles and relationships

· Organizes meetings on regular basis with designated staff to foster positive relationships

· Supports staff in formulating performance objectives and indicators

· Conducts mid-year and end year performance reviews

· Supports staff in meeting desired performance deliverables

· Supports development of staff by initiating mentorship and coaching processes

· Coordinates recruitment of staff, community volunteers and deals with general HR issues.

· Proactively identifies and resolves staff conflicts and concerns

· Ensure project teams are motivated to work

· Discuss work arrangements together with project teams

· Identify and link project staff to Capacity building opportunities for optimum performance.

Financial Management

· Ensure project budget are utilized according to planned and approved activities and timelines

· Scrutinizes funds requests by staff approve or recommends them as appropriate

· Manage limited resources for to maximize outcomes

Requirements

· At least 5 years proven programme experience (with at least 2 years at supervisory level)

· Extensive understanding of development and programming in child protection

· Strong project management and experience

· Solid understanding on planning, budgeting and project reporting

· Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills

· Able to manage self and, guide and lead employees to ensure appropriate programme management processes are being used

· Basic degree in social sciences /development studies/ community development or related disciplines

How to Apply

If you are a professional with a passion to make a difference in children and young people’s lives, send your application letter and resume to icsro@icsafrica.org. Deadline for submitting applications is on 04th June 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please indicate the position you are applying for as the subject of your email.