Role title: Project Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Project Assistant will assist the Project Manager in the day to day management and oversight of the project activities;

He/she will provide financial and administrative services – ensuring high quality, accuracy and consistency of work and promote a client-oriented approach consistent with ME&F/UNDP rules and regulations.

Term of Engagement: The position shall be on an initial twelve (12) months contract with possibility for extension.

Responsibilities

Assist the Project Manager in the day to day management and oversight of project activities;

Assist in the preparation of progress reports;

Ensure all project documentation (progress report, consulting and other technical reports, minutes of meetings, e.t.c) are properly maintained in hard and electronic copies in an efficient and readily accessible filing system, for when required by UNDP, Project Consultants and other PMU staff; and

Provide PMU with related administrative and logistical assistance.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification; Environmental Science, Environmental Chemistry, Mining, Geology, Chemical Engineering or Chemical/ Biological Sciences or any other related field from a recognized institution;

Training on ASGM will be an added advantage

At least three (3) years of work experience preferably in a project involving natural resources management or chemicals and waste management; ii) Previous experience with UN projects will be a definite asset; iii) Knowledge in government regulations and procedures;

Familiarity with technical assistance projects and UNDP programme in Kenya is an asset;

Knowledge on Kenya Gold Mercury in the Artisanal and Small- Scale Gold Mining (ASGM); and

Experience in Chemobs and waste projects will be an added advantage.

Ability to administer budgets, train and work effectively with counterpart staff at all levels and with all groups involved in the project;

Strong drafting, presentation and reporting skills;

Strong analytical skills, good inter-personal and team building skills; iv) Proficiency in the use of computer software applications especially MS Word and MS Excel; and

How to apply

Download the specific job requirements for the positions from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry Website page www.environmment.go.ke, read this carefully as it lists the skills, knowledge and qualifications required. Fill in each section of the Bio – Data Form clearly in typed, block letters. The Bio-Data Form must be accompanied with an Application Letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, Certified Copies of Academic Certificates, National Identify Card, and Testimonials. All applications should be addressed to, The Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, P.O. Box 30126, 00100 NAIROBI. In Submitting the applications, Applicants can; Email their applications, in Ms Word or PDF; to recruitment@environment.go.ke with the position Title as the subject; or Drop a hard copy; in sealed envelope at the Ministry’s (Main) Registry on 13th Floor, NHIF Building, or

Post a hard copy;

With the position title clearly indicated at the left hand corner of the envelope.

The closing date for all applications is 8th June, 2020 at close of business (5pm). Late applications shall NOT be considered.

at close of business (5pm). Late applications shall be considered. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry is an Equal Opportunity employer: Women, Minorities, Marginalized and Persons Living with Disability (PWD) are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Any form of canvassing will lead to Automatic Disqualification.