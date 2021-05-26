Wednesday, 26 May 2021 – Churchill Show comedian Herman Kago, popularly known as Professor Hamo, has revealed that he is planning to marry his baby mama, Jemutai, after ironing out their differences.

Hamo and Jemutai were engaged in an ugly online drama after she accused him of abandoning their kids.

They later sat down and mended fences.

The comedian even agreed to take care of their two kids after the DNA test turned positive.

Hamo now claims he has plans of marrying Jemutai after all the drama.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session with his fans, Hamo said that he has come a long way with the popular comedienne, and it’s the right time they settled down as husband and wife.

“Will you marry Jemutai as the second wife?” a fan asked and he responded saying, “Yes… we have come a long way”.

He also clarified that Jemutai is not his baby mama, as she has been commonly referred to, but his wife.

“She is not my baby mama, she is my wife,” Professor Hamo replied when asked if he has sorted issues with his baby mama.

