Monday, May 31, 2021 – Renowned scholar and newspaper columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has predicted doom to Kenya’s ethnic kingpins saying they will be history after the 2022 presidential elections.

Currently, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi, are the Mt Kenya kingpins, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is Luo Nyanza kingpin, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi is Mulembe nation kingpin while Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka is Ukambani kingpin.

Prof Mutua, who is SUNY Distinguished Professor and Margaret W. Wong Professor at Buffalo Law School, started by saying Uhuru, who was enjoying support from Mt Kenya region, no longer controls the vote-rich region.

Mutua, who wrote in one of the columns in a local daily on Sunday, described Muturi as ‘scallywag who can’t even whip a stray cow back into the kraal’.

He said Raila, Mudavadi and Kalonzo have also lost their control in their regions and after 2022 their names will be read in history books.

He, however, said the only politician who will stand strong after 2022 is Deputy President William Ruto, who will have control of the Kalenjin nation.

“This leaves only DP William Ruto among the Kalenjin. He will be the only ethnic baron among the Kalenjin, Kanu’s Gideon Moi notwithstanding. However, a single ethnic kingpin is like a castrated bull,”

“Mr. Ruto’s hold on the title will be for naught because there won’t be other ethnic kingpins to trade with.

“The game of ethnic kingpins can’t be played solo,’” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST