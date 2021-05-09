Sunday, May 9, 2021 – University of Nairobi lecturer, Prof Herman Manyora, has predicted that the Kikuyu community will betray Deputy President William Ruto despite promising him that they will support his presidential bid in 2022.

The entire Mt Kenya region, particularly Central Kenya, is promising Ruto support in 2022, but Manyora says this is all lies.

Speaking to Channel 7 news, Manyora said Mt Kenya will betray Ruto and said the latest evidence is how Mt Kenya MPs voted for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill in Parliament on Thursday.

Manyora said those MPs who supported the Bill and betrayed Ruto will still betray the DP in 2022 and the only MP who will stand with the second in command is Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa.

“All the Tanga Tanga MPs from Mt Kenya will betray RUTO but Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa will stand with him to the last minute,” Manyora, who is a seasoned political analyst stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST