Saturday, 29 May 2021 – Churchill Show comedian, Professor Hamo, has poured his heart out to his baby mama, Jemutai, as she turns a year older.

Jemutai has officially entered the third floor and Hamo can’t keep calm.

He took to social media and dedicated a sweet message to her, leaving Netizens stunned.

In the heartfelt birthday message, Hamo described Jemutai as a superwoman and said that he is lucky to share life with her.

The birthday message comes a few days after Hamo revealed that he is planning to marry Jemutai as a second wife.

He even urged his fans to start calling Jemutai his wife and not baby mama.

Hamo and Jemutai were engaged in an ugly online war last month after she accused him of being a deadbeat father.

They later sat down and ironed out their differences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST