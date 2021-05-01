Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Churchill Show comedian and Hot96 presenter, Professor Hamo, has broken his silence after being labelled a deadbeat dad by his baby mama and fellow comedian, Jemutai.

Jemutai shocked netizens after she revealed that the funny man is the father of her two kids but has refused to take care of them.

Jemutai, who is currently jobless after events were cancelled due to Covid-19, had contacted blogger Edgar Obare to help her sell her Facebook Account that has over 850K followers, in order to be able to provide for her kids and pay rent.

“My name is Jemutai and I am a comedian and a mother of two. I am a single mother and life is becoming even harder every day. I have lots of rent arrears.

“I have no other choice so I am selling my Facebook account to anyone in business, it has over 850K followers…it goes for 2Bob per follower.

“ I want to be able to start a business and take care of my kids,” said Jemutai.

“Yes he (Prof. Hamo) is, we have two kids together…he doesn’t support his kids at all,” added Jemutai.

Well, Prof. Hamo has broken his silence with a cheeky post on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Hamo shared a photo of himself feeding a cow and captioned it, ‘No Comment’

It is not clear what message he’s trying to pass across but this has not gone down well with his followers who have called him out for being a deadbeat dad and asked him to man up and cater for his own blood and flesh.

Check out the post and reaction below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST