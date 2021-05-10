Monday, May 10, 2021 – Ailing and broke Kamba gospel singer, Justina Syokau, was trolled badly after Kenyans spotted the house that she lives in when Pastor Lucy Natasha and her pastoral team visited her on Sunday.

Last year when Syokau was at the top of her music career, she used to brag about her wealth, and at one time, she dissed broke Kenyan men.

However, things turned south after she reportedly fell ill at the beginning of the year.

Syokau is currently struggling with life in a tiny and cheap house after huge medical bills left her penniless.

Netizens couldn’t keep calm after spotting her house.

Here’s a photo of her house and reactions from Kenyans.

