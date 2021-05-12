Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – Flamboyant musician, KRG The Don, who claims that he is the richest musician in Kenya, has caused a stir on social media after he responded rudely to a fan.

Trouble started after one of KRG’s fans trolled his music, saying that noise from the generator sounds better than his pathetic dancehall songs.

While most celebrities ignore negative comments from fans to protect their image, the controversial singer went on a ranting spree and insulted the fan.

The flashy singer trolled the fan who posted the negative comment, saying that he is wallowing in poverty and that’s why he can’t understand his music.

Here’s a screenshot of KRG’s rude response.

KRG brags that he is the richest musician in Kenya.

His social media handles are littered with photos flaunting high-end vehicles.

He owns a fleet of guzzlers that some of you see in Hollywood movies.

