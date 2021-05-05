Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – Renowned radio presenter, Shaffie Weru, has revealed that most of his friends and colleagues cut ties with him after he was fired from Homeboyz Radio for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women.

Speaking in an interview on one of the local TV stations, Shaffie said that some of the friends and colleagues that he considered loyal abandoned him when he needed them most.

However, he has no grudge against them although he realized that someone knows true friends when in trouble.

“Majority of the people who I expected to stand by me or have my back walked away. I’m not even judging and I don’t have an issue with strangers, haters, or friends.

“I’m cool with it because at the end of the day, the only time you will know your true value and connect with the people around you is when you’re in serious problems.

“If it happened to Jesus, who am I to sit here and think that I’m so special that people would have stood by me?” he posed.

When asked what lessons he learnt from the publicized saga that cost him his lucrative job, he said, “Anything can happen, good or bad. “Sometimes things will go how they have to go and you have to be ready for that particular situation.

“Appreciate it, understand it and if it’s too much, take a step back and let it unfold as you understand it so you can be able to know how to live ad fight another day.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST