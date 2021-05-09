Sunday, May 9, 2021 – A youthful businessman who is very popular in Nairobi’s River-Road area has perished in a tragic road accident along Thika Road.

The deceased businessman, who is identified as Kings Kingori alias Kings, died after his Mercedes Benz hit a stalled lorry along the busy highway.

He was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

His Benz was completely written off.

Kings, who was among the most promising businessmen in downtown Nairobi, used to run a thriving cosmetic shop.

He was also an upcoming politician, having vied for the Laikipia Senatorial seat in the 2017 general elections.

See his badly damaged car.

Here are photos of the deceased businessman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST