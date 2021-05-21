Friday, May 21, 2021 – A 17-year-old college student is in police custody after he killed a 33-year-old man, who had tricked him into his house to ‘discipline’ him for sleeping with his wife.

According to reports, the deceased man, a father of one, separated with his wife last year.

He was suspecting that his wife was sleeping with the young student identified as Dennis, a student at Mirera Polytechnic in Naivasha.

The deceased lured the student into his house with a lucrative promise to deliver some artwork in Nairobi.

Dennis was supposed to get Ksh 10,000 from the deal.

When the suspect entered the house, the jilted man locked the door from inside and started questioning him why he was sleeping with his wife.

He then picked a knife and attempted to attack the student but he was overpowered.

Dennis reportedly snatched the knife from the deceased man, slit his throat, and killed him on the spot.

The commotion attracted the attention of neighbors who attempted to lynch the 17-year-old boy before he was rescued by police.

According to neighbors, Dennis relocated to Naivasha in January this year to start a Mechanical Course at the local polytechnic.

Dennis confessed to having a romantic relationship with the said woman.

He disclosed that he occasionally visited her and even spent the night in her house.

The body of the deceased man was taken to the Naivasha Level 5 Hospital mortuary while the suspect remains in custody.

Interestingly, the suspect’s mother works with the deceased man in a flower farm.

Here’s a photo of the murder suspect.

See the photo of the murder weapon.

