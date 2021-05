Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Police are hunting for a middle-aged man who stabbed his brother to death with a kitchen knife and fled.

The victim identified as Kariuki Gacambi was killed by his blood brother after a domestic dispute.

The suspect is still on the run even as police launch a manhunt for him.

Here are photos of the suspect and his deceased brother who was buried on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST