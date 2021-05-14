Friday, May 14, 2021 – Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, not to waste government resources in appealing a ruling made by a five-judge bench on Thursday that declared Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) process as unconstitutional.

In the hard-hitting ruling, the constitutional court pointed out multiple legal blunders that the President committed in his desire to reform the law.

The court argued that the President acted in his excess of power on the BBI bill.

The judges unanimously declared the push for BBI null and void and that the President violated chapter 6 of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

Reacting to the ruling, Kivutha, who is a renowned Constitution expert, said the ruling elevated Wanjiku to the pedestal she /he deserves.

He said though Attorney General, Paul Kihara Kariuki is planning to appeal the ruling, it will be very difficult since the ruling has some weighty matters that cannot be appealed.

“Justices Ngugi, Odunga, Ngaah, Matheka, Mwita have shown unmatched patriotism. Their judgment has elevated Wanjiku to the pedestal she/he deserves.

“Very difficult to appeal. The David Judiciary has faced the Goliath Executive/ Parliament. Nobody is above the law,” Prof Kivutha Kibwana wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST