Monday, May 17, 2021 – A vocal MP allied to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta not to appeal the ruling by the High Court to invalidate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process, because he might be embarrassed further.

On Monday, Uhuru, through Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, moved to the Court of Appeal and appealed the decision of the High Court and expressed dissatisfaction with the five-Judge bench ruling.

Speaking on Monday about the move, Kitui East MP, Nimrod Mbai, lauded the High Court for declaring the BBI process unconstitutional.

Mbai said there was no constitutional crisis and therefore President Uhuru Kenyatta needs to accept and move on.

The lawmaker further advised the Head of State to re-embark on implementing his administration’s Big four Agenda and forget about the BBI push.

“I support the court’s ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative. The BBI didn’t mean well for the country because it wasn’t citizen-driven. It is about changing the law that affects citizens,” Mbai said.

He also said that the BBI report wasn’t good as it had a lot of flaws.

“There were lots of gaps in the document. For instance, constituencies and wards review is the IEBC’s mandate,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST