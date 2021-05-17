Monday, May 17, 2021 – Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, has for once admitted that Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

Kituyi, who was commenting on Facebook on Monday, said although he is also in the 2022 presidential race, the second in command has an upper hand because the Mt Kenya region which has over 8.6 million votes is behind him.

“In Kenya’s political landscape especially at this moment, you cannot underrate Deputy President William Ruto.

“He has the support of the people, more so in Mt Kenya,” Kituyi wrote

For the last 3 years, Ruto has endeared himself to the Mt Kenya electorate and he currently enjoys a massive following in the region perceived to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bedroom.

The Kenyan DAILY POST