Saturday, 29 May 2021 – Two young men involved in fraud were almost lynched by a mob in Kahawa Sukari after stealing Sh 19, 000 from a lady.

According to social media reports, the notorious conmen were moving around the estate pretending that they were issuing free Airtel lines to the residents.

The lady fell into the trap and lost Ksh 19,000 to the fraudsters when they accessed her Mpesa pin during the process of registering for the new line.

Luckily, she raised an alarm before the fraudsters escaped.

Here are photos of the young men begging for mercy after they were cornered by an irate mob.

The Kenyan DAILY POST