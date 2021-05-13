Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Below are photos of Ziporah Njoki, the ex-wife of Cate Waruguru’s current boyfriend, Peter Waweru.

Cate stormed Njoki’s home in Mombasa yesterday while in the company of goons and attempted to evict her.

The helpless woman recorded a statement with the police and accused the vocal Woman Rep of sending her death threats.

Waruguru wrecked Njoki’s home after she was divorced by her Kalenjin lawyer husband last year over infidelity.

Here are photos of Njoki running for her dear life after Waruguru stormed her residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST