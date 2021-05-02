Sunday, May 2, 2021 – COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, stepped out in style yesterday during Labour Day celebrations held at State House, Nairobi.

The vocal COTU boss was donning a purple suit that he complemented with golden rings and a bracelet.

His gold-coated wristwatch was visible when he was delivering a boring speech massaging Uhuru’s ego instead of bargaining for the rights of workers.

Atwoli’s watch is a Swiss made Franck Muller Geneve Cintrée Curvex, which is made of crocodile leather.

According to a British online watch retailer called Chrono 24, this timepiece goes for £9,609 which when added together with £73 shipping charges gives it a cost of £9,682, which converts to around Ksh1.5 million at the current exchange rate.

