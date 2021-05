Friday, May 7, 2021 – Popular comedian Prof. Hamo has met with his jilted baby mama, Jemutai, to try and iron out their differences and demanded a DNA test.

Hamo wants to confirm whether he is the biological father to their 5-year-old son, who was born in 2016 when they were both working at Churchill Show.

Hamo is in doubt since the boy resembles his fellow comedian Sleepy David.

They took a DNA test and the results will be out in two weeks.

Here are photos of the boy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST