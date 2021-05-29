Home Forum PHOTOs of highly educated PAULINE NJOROGE that intimidate men – If you... PHOTOs of highly educated PAULINE NJOROGE that intimidate men – If you are a man enough, shoot your shot. May 29, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kameme FM’s Gathoni Wa Ng’ang’a should have mercy on thirsty Kikuyu men, Please Gathoni!! (PHOTOs) PHOTOs: These ‘rats’ were cornered after transferring Ksh 19,000 from a lady’s Mpesa in Kahawa – See the trick that they used. China-made goodies: A LADY with fake assets like VERA SIDIKA spotted, the struggle is real, LOL!! (VIDEO). Jilted LADY destroys her boyfriend’s car, fridge, and other items after he cheated – This one is a real Jezebel (VIDEO). Oooh My! See juicy ‘fruits’ – Ladies, this is how you dress for a party (PHOTOs) This club in Westlands only admits high-quality slay queens – Has JOWIE and his fellow play boys seen this?(PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow