Friday, May 21, 2021 – Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida, is aging gracefully at 70 years of age.

If you look at her, it’s hard to tell that she has clocked 70 years, thanks to her good genes.

A photo of Mama Ida back when she was a young lady has emerged and excited Netizens.

Back then, she was a student at the University of Nairobi, where she was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts.

She met Raila at UoN where he was working at the University’s Department of Engineering.

Here’s a photo of Mama Ida as a young lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST