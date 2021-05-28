Home Forum PHOTO of PAULINE NJOROGE’s sister TINA who is highly educated and... PHOTO of PAULINE NJOROGE’s sister TINA who is highly educated and not married – Where are the single men? May 28, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Yummy PHOTOs of PAULINE NJOROGE! You mean there’s no Kenyan man who has managed to sweep her heart? – Are you waiting for Nigerian... Spotted: The next time you buy a T-shirt, please understand what is written on it (PHOTOs) When your mother-in-law asks for PHOTOs! Eh! Eh! This is the advantage of dating a girl with a big forehead! LOL!! (PHOTO) Strength of a woman: Mothers are just wonderful, Look at this photo. Singer SANAIPE TANDE flaunts her yummy goodies and leaves thirsty men drooling – This lady never gets old – LOOK Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow