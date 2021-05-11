Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Peter Mwangi Njenga, alias Ole Sankale, has, over the years, walked in and out of prison as if they were a playground for him, and if the latest statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is anything to go by, then he may walk away freely even after committing heinous murder of National Lands Commission staff.

Mwangi was arrested as the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Jennifer Wambua who was the deputy director of communications in the National Lands Commission.

She went missing from Ardhi House on March 12, only to be found dead and her body dumped in Ngong Forest on March 15.

While briefing the media following his arrest, the DCI sounded uninformed and ignorant about Mwangi.

On January 15, 2003, Peter Mwangi Njenga was convicted and sentenced to death at Kibera Senior Resident’s Magistrate Court.

However, as it turned out, Mwangi and his co-accused appealed against the ruling and on 17th November 2005, Judges Lessit and Makhandia overturned the ruling by the Kibera Senior Resident’s Magistrate Court and released Mwangi.

They said that Mwangi’s arrest rested on his identification by a witness, but the witness’s positive identification wasn’t corroborated by anyone or anything else.

But while briefing the media, the DCI officer didn’t appear to know Mwangi’s previous arrests and releases; something that leaves a lot to be desired.

This is the clearest indication so far of an ill-prepared prosecution that is ignorant of facts concerning their main suspect, and events that may be useful for them when arguing in front of a court.

A while back, there had been a spectacular row between the DPP and DCI over which cases to prosecute and which ones not to, with the DPP declining to prosecute some cases brought to it by the DCI, citing poor investigative work that was going to lead to weak cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST