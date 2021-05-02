Our Client is one of the leading oil and gas companies in the region, they are looking at adding to their pool of competent staffing a Personal Assistant / Receptionist.

The successful candidate will provide general office support with a variety of clerical activities and related tasks.

She/He will be responsible for answering incoming calls, directing calls to appropriate associates, mail distribution, flow of correspondence, requisition of supplies as well as additional clerical duties.

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities:

Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls

Taking and retrieving messages for various personnel

Managing diaries and organising meetings and appointments, and controlling access to the Managing Director

Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation

Organising events and conferences when required

Reminding the Managing Director of important tasks and deadlines

Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence

Managing databases and filing systems

Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems

Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients

Collating and filing expenses

Provides callers with information such as company address, directions to the company location, company fax numbers, company website and other related information

Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.

Coordinates the pick-up and delivery of mails

Assists with other related clerical duties such as photocopying, faxing, filing and collating.

Coordinate and manage minutes and action lists from meetings

Coordinate and arrange company functions/exhibitions

Qualification & Experience

Degree in Office management, Secretarial Studies, Business Administration or related field of study

At least 3 years continuous experience as a personal assistant/receptionist

Key Skills:

Advanced Microsoft Office Skills

Must exhibit good emotional intelligence

Discretion and trustworthiness

Flexibility and adaptability

Good oral and written communication skills

Organisational skills and the ability to multitask

The ability to be proactive and take the initiative

Attention to detail

Tact and diplomacy

Communication skills

How to Apply

Qualified and interested applicants should send their detailed CV, indicating their current and expected salaries to balteumconsultants@gmail.com not later than 5pm on 7th May 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

“Our client embraces equal opportunity for all”.