Our Client is one of the leading oil and gas companies in the region, they are looking at adding to their pool of competent staffing a Personal Assistant / Receptionist.
The successful candidate will provide general office support with a variety of clerical activities and related tasks.
She/He will be responsible for answering incoming calls, directing calls to appropriate associates, mail distribution, flow of correspondence, requisition of supplies as well as additional clerical duties.
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities:
- Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls
- Taking and retrieving messages for various personnel
- Managing diaries and organising meetings and appointments, and controlling access to the Managing Director
- Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
- Organising events and conferences when required
- Reminding the Managing Director of important tasks and deadlines
- Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence
- Managing databases and filing systems
- Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems
- Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients
- Collating and filing expenses
- Provides callers with information such as company address, directions to the company location, company fax numbers, company website and other related information
- Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
- Coordinates the pick-up and delivery of mails
- Assists with other related clerical duties such as photocopying, faxing, filing and collating.
- Coordinate and manage minutes and action lists from meetings
- Coordinate and arrange company functions/exhibitions
Qualification & Experience
- Degree in Office management, Secretarial Studies, Business Administration or related field of study
- At least 3 years continuous experience as a personal assistant/receptionist
Key Skills:
- Advanced Microsoft Office Skills
- Must exhibit good emotional intelligence
- Discretion and trustworthiness
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Organisational skills and the ability to multitask
- The ability to be proactive and take the initiative
- Attention to detail
- Tact and diplomacy
- Communication skills
How to Apply
Qualified and interested applicants should send their detailed CV, indicating their current and expected salaries to balteumconsultants@gmail.com not later than 5pm on 7th May 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
“Our client embraces equal opportunity for all”.