Our Client is one of the leading oil and gas companies in the region, they are looking at adding to their pool of competent staffing a Personal Assistant / Receptionist.

The successful candidate will provide general office support with a variety of clerical activities and related tasks.

She/He will be responsible for answering incoming calls, directing calls to appropriate associates, mail distribution, flow of correspondence, requisition of supplies as well as additional clerical duties.

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities:

  • Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls
  • Taking and retrieving messages for various personnel
  • Managing diaries and organising meetings and appointments, and controlling access to the Managing Director
  • Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
  • Organising events and conferences when required
  • Reminding the Managing Director of important tasks and deadlines
  • Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence
  • Managing databases and filing systems
  • Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems
  • Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients
  • Collating and filing expenses
  • Provides callers with information such as company address, directions to the company location, company fax numbers, company website and other related information
  • Assists in the ordering, receiving, stocking and distribution of office supplies.
  • Coordinates the pick-up and delivery of mails
  • Assists with other related clerical duties such as photocopying, faxing, filing and collating.
  • Coordinate and manage minutes and action lists from meetings
  • Coordinate and arrange company functions/exhibitions

Qualification & Experience

  • Degree in Office management, Secretarial Studies, Business Administration or related field of study
  • At least 3 years continuous experience as a personal assistant/receptionist

Key Skills:

  • Advanced Microsoft Office Skills
  • Must exhibit good emotional intelligence
  • Discretion and trustworthiness
  • Flexibility and adaptability
  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • Organisational skills and the ability to multitask
  • The ability to be proactive and take the initiative
  • Attention to detail
  • Tact and diplomacy
  • Communication skills

How to Apply

Qualified and interested applicants should send their detailed CV, indicating their current and expected salaries to balteumconsultants@gmail.com not later than 5pm on 7th May 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

“Our client embraces equal opportunity for all”.

