Role title: Personal Assistant to CEO

Location: Ruiru

Job Description

The P.A role provides comprehensive high-level support to the CEO. You will handle sensitive and complex issues in a professional and objective manner and ensure that his time is used most effectively. You must be proactive, anticipate needs, think critically, and offer solutions to problems with a high level of professionalism. This role is highly visible and varied, providing comprehensive and confidential support to the CEO. To succeed in this role, you must be an excellent communicator and keen to work in a dynamic, challenging environment, for a company that recognizes and rewards creativity, initiative, and contributions.

Responsibilities :

Support the CEO in the writing of proposals, grants and other applications.

Follow up to ensure tasks delegated by the CEO to staff are carried out in a timely manner.

Arrange meetings, prepare information and equipment for meetings with relevant parties.

Draft articles, monthly newsletters and briefings as directed by the CEO.

Prepare and follow-up correspondences on behalf of the CEO, including drafting of general replies.

Support the CEO in other day-to-day tasks as needed.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications or a Business-related course.

Superb written and spoken English.

Exceptional organization skills and impeccable attention to detail.

Previous experience in Project Management is a plus.

Previous experience applying successfully for grants is a plus.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced professional environment handling multiple tasks.

