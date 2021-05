Monday, May 10, 2021 – A nonsense ‘boychild’ embarrassed his girlfriend after she decided to tag along with a friend on a lunch date.

He ordered his meal and continued to devour it while his girlfriend and best friend starved, just to teach them a lesson.

Ladies, when you are invited for a date, don’t tag along with your friend, or else, you will be forced to cater for your own bill.

It’s 2021 and men are not joking.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.