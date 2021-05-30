Sunday, 30 May 2021 – Two families are distressed after their daughters went missing about a week ago.

According to Inooro TV reporter, Victoria Kinuthia, the missing girls, who are identified as Mercy Waithira and Clarin Njeri, are students at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga Secondary School in Kiharu Constituency.

However, the journalist did not divulge more details on the circumstances under which the two girls disappeared, only urging Kenyans to help the distressed families in searching for the missing girls.

Lately, cases of people missing under mysterious circumstances have increased.

Hardly a day passes before you see a poster of a missing person circulating online.

Here are photos of the missing girls.

