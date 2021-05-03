Monday, May 3, 2021 – A family in Mombasa is distressed after their 9 months old baby was abducted by an unknown lady.

The missing baby identified as Mohammed Santo Taki was kidnapped last week at Mwembe Legeza area.

According to reports, a mysterious lady who was in the company of a 15-year-old girl and motorbike rider kidnapped the boy and fled.

Baby Moha was wearing a white vest and light green shorts when he disappeared.

If you have any crucial leads that may lead to the arrest of the kidnappers, please call the numbers in the flyer below that is circulating online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST