Tuesday, May 04, 2021 – Talented soulful Kenyan singer, Jacob Obunga who is popularly known as Otile Brown, is on cloud nine after two of his songs became the most viewed Kenyan songs on YouTube.

Otile, who drives ladies crazy with his melodious and sweet voice, shared screenshots of his song Dusuma featuring Meddy, which has garnered over 26 million views in just 10 months.

His other classic, Chaguo la Moyo featuring Kenyan songstress, Sanaipei Tande, has over 25 million viewers.

The elated singer thanked his fans for showing him love and support.

“1 & 2 most viewed in the 254 🇰🇪.. thank y’all King’s & Queens 🙏 cc @meddyonly@sanaipei.tande bless up .. this is just to show y’all that We acknowledge and appreciate the love & support that y’all show us … till the wheels fall off ✊🏽🤞🏾#justinlovemusic#wegotnothingbutlove,” wrote Otile Brown

While his numbers pale in comparison to what Tanzanian singers like Diamond are boasting, it is proof that Kenyan artists can also hold their own.

See the screenshots below and support Kenyan talents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST