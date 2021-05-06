Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has come out to explain why he was removed as a member of the National Assembly‘s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) on Tuesday.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday morning, Amollo maintained that he was not ousted because of his views on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), but some of the ODM Party members used it as an excuse to remove him.

“Opportunity to serve as vice-chair JLAC was responsibility without benefit contrary to what people think…..If either your party or parliament decides that you are not executing that responsibility the way they want they have the discretion to remove you.

“This is not about the BBI and I said here last week because if it was it could have been a different narrative.

“First of all, we in the committee were very clear and our recommendation was that the BBI should be passed without amendments and we explained why,” Amollo said.

He also said there is no bad blood between him and ODM party boss, Raila Odinga, maintaining that it is people around the former Prime Minister who want to create an enmity between them.

