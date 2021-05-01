Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has insulted One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders for trying to interfere with the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

OKA leaders comprise of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, and Ford Kenya boss Moses Wetangula

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Orengo, who is also Senate Minority Leader, said the four leaders are big cowards for abandoning Raila Odinga during the time of need.

“When we were battling the disputed 2017 presidential election result, some cowards left us alone,” Orengo said.

“Those who are fighting Raila’s ascension to the presidency by forming other coalitions should tell Kenyans where they were when Raila was being sworn-in as the people’s president at Uhuru Park,” Orengo added.

Also in a humble request to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orengo urged the Head of State to consider the former Premier in his succession plan in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST